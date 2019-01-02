Dear Charlie,

I met you when I was 15, we had a magical romance thru our teenage and college years. You were the love of my life. All the feelings of every romance novel were real life for me whenever we were together. After 2 children and 7 years of marriage, we divorced. My life fell to pieces. Thinking about the words Tru Walls used in Every Breath, the ground fell apart at my feet when you left me. It was another woman, I couldn’t compete with that–I had given you my best. We live on separate coasts now and are in our 70’s but my heart still loves you. Renee

