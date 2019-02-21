Dear Chema

We fell in love in front of the Es Vedrà sunset,

I was precious to you, for me you were the Sun.

We toured the island with the bike,

it was our dream to turn other places in the world.

A week to be together, a week to fall in love, before separating us forever.

You gave me a heart-shaped stone and I gave you a rubber band.

From that morning I did not see you anymore, so many miles separated us, that we had to give up on us.

You know, my summer love, now I miss you as the moon is missing its sun. I will never forget you.

Chiara.