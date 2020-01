It’s Thanksgiving again and soon it will be Christmas. I miss you more and more ever day. We spent the day with your brother and family like we have for the past 27 years. It’s never the same without you though. I always dread the holidays. One because of the loss of our gorgeous angel baby Travis 17 years ago and two because you are not here with me for nine years now. I love you and wish I could see your beautiful smile again.

Love always,

Teresa