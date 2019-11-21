When you told me that you no longer wanted to talk to me, I was devastated. I still do not know what I did to offend you. I remember asking, at the time, if you would tell me so I could apologize. I also wanted to know so I would know how not to behave in the future. At this point, nearly 20 years later, I want you to know that I forgive you. I forgive you for breaking up our friendship, and I forgive you for not giving me the opportunity to make it right. I hope, after all this time, that you have forgiven me for whatever it is that I did. And I miss you!

Love, C