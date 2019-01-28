Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dear D,

When writing this it is hard to believe that we have been together for three years now. Even though three years does not seem like a long time it’s hard to remember what I ever did without you.You make me want to be a better person you are my motivation when times get tough.You have opened my eyes to see the world in a different way. I hope to inspire you the way that you’ve inspired me.While we are young and many might say we are to naïve to think that this will last forever I know without a doubt that it will. You are my best friend, my better half and my twin flame!

Love,

A