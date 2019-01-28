When writing this it is hard to believe that we have been together for three years now. Even though three years does not seem like a long time it’s hard to remember what I ever did without you.You make me want to be a better person you are my motivation when times get tough.You have opened my eyes to see the world in a different way. I hope to inspire you the way that you’ve inspired me.While we are young and many might say we are to naïve to think that this will last forever I know without a doubt that it will. You are my best friend, my better half and my twin flame!

Love,

A