It’s been almost 19 years since you have been gone, but it seems like only yesterday. That night keeps replaying in my head and my heart physically breaks because there was nothing i could do. What i wouldn’t give to see you one last time, to hear your voice one last time, to smell your cologne one last time. That is a lie though. There wouldn’t be one last time because i would ask again for one more time and continue to ask. i keep your memory alive by talking to your grandkids. They would have loved you and you them. Love and miss u. Until we meet again, Soar with the Eagles

Share this:

Tweet

