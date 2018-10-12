I miss you all the time and I wish we had been closer. We were closer than many parents probably but we never bonded over our shared troubles. You’re the only one in our family who could possibly understand what it’s like being gay here in this rural area as well as dealing with the rest of our family. I feel as if I have to hide from them but even though I know you would rather I have been straight so as to avoid the problems you dealt with I know you’d understand how I feel as well as what I have to go through. I know you’d be here for me if you could. I’ll miss you always

