Dear Dave,

I heard a very special message last night. The condensed version is that the three most important words in a relationship are not “I love you,” but, “I need you.”

I need you in my life. I need your strength, your moral support, your sense of humor (dry, though that may be!). I need your quirkly love of collecting the items that most people would walk past, and consider unimportant.

I need the man who declares, “I bought this for a bachelor. I didn’t expect to have that change, at this point of my life.”

You, in all you do, live up to the “I need you” in my life.

Yours, D