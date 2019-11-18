I just want you to know I’m sorry, especially if I hurt you in anyway I never meant for that to happen. I know we were only together a short time, but in that short time I fell you completely. It scared me how fast it happen and I was scared of getting hurt, so I ended it. Over the years, I’m so lucky to remain a friend. Even though it hurts way worse to be just be your friend, and you having no idea what so ever. As long as you’re happy that’s all that matter right. I’ve tired to be happy for you and all your milestones, but after meeting your baby it literally crushed me.

Love, SS