Even though you call someone else mom, you were the first to make me a mother. The first time I held you was the last, you fit perfectly in my arms and I wanted so desperately to stay in that moment forever. The man I had fell in love with turned out to be the devil in disguise and then I knew I couldn’t bring you into my world when I was barley surviving myself. I wish that I could have been stronger then.. for the both of us. I search for your unfamiliar face in every crowd and there’s not a day that goes by that I don’t think of you. I’ve loved you always. With all my love, Mom

