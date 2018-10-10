Dear Family,

I’m happy to know that in your opinion, I do not have a life. I find this interesting, as when I did as you would call “have a life,” my choices and decisions were not understood, but openly discussed and ridiculed. Now that I am content and happy with my existence and in a good place, I am perceived to not have a life.

Keep in mind your constant harsh words and judgment only hurts you. My heart has grown strong and your lack of love is obvious. When you ask the question why one day…now you will know. It was because of you, you shouldn’t have assumed it would all be yours.