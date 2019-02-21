Dear First Love,

Ever since I read Every Breath I think about the fact that maybe I should write you a letter. It’s strange how much it affects me the fact that this type of love I only felt with you. You never felt it though and I know it. For you I was only a girl in the multitude before meeting your love and that makes me really sad. Why the rose, the music box and the perfume than? I asked you then and you never answered so, why? I want to let you go, it’s been more than 15 years, I have to let you go.

So goodbye and please stop hunting my dreams. Just..goodbye.

Not yours anymore.

CB