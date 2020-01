Many years have gone by and their lives have had many milestones. Many children have come into the world, but sadly not with each other. They married other people one more than the other. Have been hurt deeply in some of the relationships but was made stronger. Somehow they have found each other again and are given another chance. Can all the past hurts be washed away but a first true love? Will it be their first love and their last love at last?

