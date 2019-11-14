Dear Friend,

When I first met you in the online I was in absolute awe. What you have taught me in the past two years has been so beneficial in my life, in my journey of yoga.

Yoga in India has such value…more love than ever I have witnessed. I learned what love is , the nature of reality, truly cosmic.

I met you at your academy this year alongside other students and teachers. The lotus of love and compassion has opened me forever .

This yoga is my life, it is life. To have knowledge is nothing…to have experience is powerful om Shanti

I share my soul

Felice