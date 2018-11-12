Dear friend,

I know that I cannot fix what broke our friendship. It’s been a little over a year since we parted ways. I cried every day for the first 8 months and I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. How could I continue with out my best friend? it just wasn’t possible but somehow I’m still here. The emptiness is starting to fade and in its place is hope that I thought I lost for good. I will always think of you no matter how much time passes and although I may have felt a certain way about you then what I miss the most now is our friendship but I have accepted its no longer possible.

Share this:

Tweet

