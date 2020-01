I want so bad to see tomorrow and the next day and the day after that. I have so many reasons to. My beautiful kids, my grand babies, the laughter, singing songs wrong , the wrap around porch I want. I need to fight harder … I need to gather a strength that only God provides from deep within. I need to trust more and worry less. Tomorrow is a new day filled with New Mercies and Grace. Remember that when you wake up tomorrow.

-J