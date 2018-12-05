After loosing you to ALS I never thought I could or would find love again. You gave me 11 years of love, kindness and laughter that I thought I would never find again. My heart was heavy and sadness filled my life. In a while the pain lessened enough to open my heart again. I have met and married P who has taught me to love again. I want you to know you are not forgotten, part of my heart will always be yours. Thank you for being a part of my life and teaching me how to truly love. Our time was short but our love is something I will carry in my heart forever. Love R

Share this:

Tweet

