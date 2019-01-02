After years of being in a bad relationship, I didn’t know how to love or be loved. Until you came in my life. I never would of though two people from different lifestyles could merge into something so beautiful. You understand me, you are the first person I call when I have good or bad news. I pushed you away thinking I wanted more but in reality you were what I needed. I miss all the good mornings to good nights. I miss you making me laugh when I didn’t want to. I just miss you. One day hopefully i will be able to tell you how I feel but until then I will miss you from a distance.

