Your heart is taken but mine beats for you. Deep within me I know our souls are connected. We may not be together but we are made for each other. All my thoughts are wandering towards you. When I close my eyes I can’t stop imagine myself by your side, contemplating your smile, your intense blue eyes and your every little freckle that makes up your face. My heart will continue to beat for you and I will wait for you again and again until every imagined moment become real.

Forever yours, E.