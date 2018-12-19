As you know my life has not been easy but I know it could have been worse.I lost my father at the age of 9 due to cancer and my mother comitted suicide when I was 28yrs old – this happened during an argument we had. I studied Psychology to try and understand why people behave in a certain manner but my studies have never been able to fill the void of losing my mother.I went on to complete my MA in Psych just to make my mother proud.I am 38 years old, divorced, and I have a beautiful 6yr old daughter. The only thing I need in life is to meet someone that will love me unconditionally

