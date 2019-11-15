Dear Grandpa,

it’s been two years since you passed away from Alzheimer’s. I’m still trying to process you not here anymore and I’m taking it really hard. i lost the only true father I ever had. I’ll never forget our conversations like when we said we would both cry once we saw each other in person for the first time. We never got to meet in person but I am grateful to just have talked on the phone. You made me feel special. I promise grandpa to do the things we planned. I know you’ll be right by my side. I miss you everyday. I know your with me. Thank you for your unconditional love.

