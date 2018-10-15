Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Dear Guardian Angel,

Sunset was our favorite place in the world. Our happy place. There were so many sunny and sandy memories made there between us. Memories that I will treasure forever. Now every year when the family and I go to that beach, we feel your presence. You left this earth too soon, but I know I will always have an angel watching over me. Everytime I feel the sun on my shoulders or a yellow boat out in the ocean, I know that it’s you watching over me. Since we can’t make any more memories together on earth, I hope that one day in Heaven we can.

 

Miss you always,

Lil Cousin