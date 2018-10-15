Dear Guardian Angel,

Sunset was our favorite place in the world. Our happy place. There were so many sunny and sandy memories made there between us. Memories that I will treasure forever. Now every year when the family and I go to that beach, we feel your presence. You left this earth too soon, but I know I will always have an angel watching over me. Everytime I feel the sun on my shoulders or a yellow boat out in the ocean, I know that it’s you watching over me. Since we can’t make any more memories together on earth, I hope that one day in Heaven we can.

Miss you always,

Lil Cousin