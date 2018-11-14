Dear Gustavo,

Will you ever know how I truly feel about you? I was 16 years old when I first met you, now I am 24. I have loved you in silence during these passing years because I have never gotten the courage to express my feelings towards you. Every time I see you, it literally feels like my heart is going to pop out of my chest, and a million butterflies rush inside my stomach. I will never forget the first time you gave me a hug, I was the happiest girl on earth that day. Unfortunately, our paths have diverted and I rarely see you now. Just know that I love you Tavo, my platonic love.

