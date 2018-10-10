My dreams of finding you have been waning for the past few years. In a world where social media and judgment grows to overshadow value and sincerity, I feel that I don’t connect with our time. Though our world is full of billions, I truly believe that you are out there searching for those same values… unconditional love and acceptance. The thought of finally finding you and being with you brings joy, even if it hasn’t happened yet. I don’t believe I will be lonely forever. I still have hope that you are there for me. And when we finally meet, we’ll have our own world.

-John