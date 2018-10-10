Every time I think of you, there is a prominent truth at the forefront of my mind that timing is everything. It breaks my heart that ours was always off. I will never understand how someone who complimented my personality, my heart, my very soul in the way that you did simply wasn’t destined to be my soulmate. If I said my life was amazing now, and I didn’t think about how different it would be with you in it, I would be lying. If I said I would change it all, that might be lying to. Choices aren’t black and white, but my love for you will forever be.

Love, T