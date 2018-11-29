Dear Jason,

I was new to Telluride and recently suffered a heartbreak. It was your genuine kindness in passing and your humor that drew me to you. You had a way of making me smile. You also seemed to have that same look in your eyes that I recognized in the mirror. It was a look of someone who was afraid to love again. Although I was never brave enough to even ask you out for coffee, I just want you to know that I looked forward to crossing paths with you. I hope we meet again or that this letter makes it to you so you can know that your existence renewed my faith and I adored you.

-M