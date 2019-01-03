You really are my “Dear John”.

I have spent so many tears telling God the way I think it should have gone. But in the end it was your choice to break my heart. It’s still your choice to not reach out. I miss you with every ounce of my being. There are so many moments every day that make me think of you… a song, a joke, a movie etc and that ache comes back. But I also get stronger… a little bit more every day. One day I will stop looking for your face every where I go. I don’t know if that thought comforts me… or makes me hurt even more.

~ Brownie