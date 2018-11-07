Dear John,

I forgive you. Even though I was in a toxic relationship with you for almost two years, I now understand that I needed that experience to grow. There were more bad times than good times, but I am going to stay with the good memories because at the time, you were all I ever needed. It has been almost six months since we last talked, and in those six months I have embarked in a journey of self-love. I can honestly say that I am genuinely happy at this point in my life. Yes, I still think about you and miss you at times but that is all part of the process. Thank you for everything!

Share this:

Tweet

