Dear Kindered Spirit,

Lately I’ve been on my ups and downs… a battle with myself,deciding if I should continue being with a man that is in a relationship (a month before us) or to just walk away and just wonder what might have been. But I sooo love this man, and been the 1st time I met him was already an answered prayer. I have faith that we are the answer to each others prayers. But as I go along, I can’t help but feel my heart crushing as I see their picture together posted. I am deciding to fight for this love…. but been strugling to keep myself sane on the process.. I just Love him!

