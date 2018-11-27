Dear Kindred Spirit,

I visited you last summer with my 2 daughters. I wanted to leave a letter but their was a young woman deep in thought writing away in the notebook. So my daughters and I sat in the sand and enjoyed the peace of the ocean tides. I wore my brave mommy mask and along with the salt water smell I inhaled the scent of my daughters hair and silently left my worries with you and felt an immediate peace. Now 6 months later we are getting use to our new life and often remember our ling healing walk down the beach to you.

