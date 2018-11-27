Dear Kindred Spirit,

I wish that I had the words to tell a special friend just how I feel about him. But I don’t. It’s a complicated situation all the way around for the two of us to even be together. For many reasons why. It doesn’t really matter at all. I just know how I feel when I am with him. It’s natural and beautiful just having a conversation with him. He listens to me and actually shares his life with me. I miss him so much when we are apart. I pray every night for the best for him. I also pray to be with him and share a life with him . I hope this dream comes true.

