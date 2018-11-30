Dear Kindred Spirit:

I am but an ordinary man who dreamed of one day serving the Lord’s altar. I dedicated the 16 years of my life developing myself in a seminary formation from high school to college to theological studies. After the hardship and dedication that I have been through, I was ordained as deacon just one more step before priesthood. Yet, maybe, God has other plans for me. I was accused of having a child and gone all the test to prove my innocence like DNA Test. Though I was cleared, the damage has been done and I walked have let go of such dream. Journey doesn’t stop.

Share this:

Tweet

