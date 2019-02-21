Dear Kindred Spirit,

My best friend of 18 years is my soul mate. We don’t know if we will ever get to be together. He’s in Mexico City and I’m in America. He takes care of his parents and I have my own family.We don’t know what the future will hold, but we know we will love each other for the rest of our lives.If anything, I can truly say I’ve loved another with all my heart and soul.I have yet to even see him in person yet. (Many will say that’s crazy) I would give anything to see him.My family doesn’t know about him.I have to see him before this life is over,atleast once.Tell our story

