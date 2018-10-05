Dear Kindred Spirit,

I don’t really know where to start but I want to give this a try because it sounds like fun! I have so much in life to be grateful for. My family. A place to live. The clothes on my back. The places I’ve seen. Life is a gift. I’ve been broken more times than I care to recount, but I truly believe that being broken is what has made me stronger. I deal with chronic health conditions that take their toll on me but by Gods grace and the love of my family, I know I’m never alone. And neither are you.

Share this:

Tweet

