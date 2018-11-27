Dear little one,

Well, there aren’t really words to explain how I feel. But I guess this is the best I can do in explaining it. We found out about you on daddy’s birthday and we were so excited! On April 25th 2018 you came into this work silent, unbreathing… never knowing who you would be. Dadddy and I miss you so much baby. In the beginning it was so hard not to blame myself, it still is. I yearn to be able to hold you and love you till the ends of the earth! You meant everything to us, and you always will! We will never forget you! ❤️👼🏻 ~Love forever & always your momma

