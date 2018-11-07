Dear love,

As I sit here today and am more then thankful to have you. Just a little over 2 years ago I was in a really bad place with a really bad person. Many years I prayed and prayed to help me get away from him. Slipping more and more into depression. I am not proud to say but at one point was ready to end it all. Then you came into my live. The moment you said hi I knew.I knew you were and still are my soulmate. I love you more then I will ever be able to show you. You saved me.You wrap your arms around me when I am fighting my demons. You have stood by me even at my darkest. Thank you

