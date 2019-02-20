I needed you and you weren’t there. I cried for you and reached out for you only to find a empty spot. The things we were going through were supposed to bring us closer together instead it drove a wedge between us. I hated you, I didn’t understand how you could turn your back on me. How could I hate you? My bestfriend, my spouse, my lover taken from me so easily. Why? Was it me? Was it the stress? I wanted to give you a baby, but my body was broken. I wanted a family, our family. Dear Lover I’m sorry I let you down. I’m sorry I hurt you. Mostly I’m sorry I let another in.

