What we had for two years was what I thought was love, but in all honesty it was anything but. I’ll never understand why you did the tings you did, or how any person could do those things. We had a beautiful thing in the beginning. You gave me something to look forward to in life. When you decided to join the army I lied when I told you it’s ok. I wanted to be the strong supportive girlfriend, I thought we had love to keep us strong. Except it was all a lie. We really fell apart. It did a lot of damage to my heart. Except it only made me stronger. So Thank You.

