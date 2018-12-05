Dear Marco Antonio,

I forgive you. Even though the relationship wasn’t perfect at the beginning, the last two and a half years were the best years of my life. I have some very bad memories, but I chose to stay with the good ones because at the time, you were everything I’d ever prayed for. Tomorrow will be five months since we last talked, and guess what? I’ve survived! I’m in a journey of self-love and I’m happier than ever. I still think about you and miss you from time to time but it gets better every day. Thank you for the great memories we created together!

