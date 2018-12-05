It has taken me the past 18 years to forgive myself for not being a perfect mother. I have done my best at raising my two girls with what I had. I forgive myself for having a stroke after my second child and not being able to be well enough to be all she needed. I now know I did the best I could under those circumstances and that it was out of my control. I hate that my then 8 year old picked up a lot of my slack. I forgive myself for looking weird or saying weird things and in general not being “the perfect mom” . I forgive me because I know there is no such thing as perfect.

Share this:

Tweet

