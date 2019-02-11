Not a day goes by that I don’t think of you. I’d give anything to feel your arms around me, hear your laughter and hear you tell me you love me. I long to call you and share the highs and lows of my day; to hear your words of encouragement, to feel the burdens lifted from my shoulders. I find comfort in knowing you are in a better place, your health fully restored. I’m certain you have a mean card game going with your parents and brothers and that makes me smile. So Mom, continue to watch over us each daily. Know Dad misses you more than I can put into words. I love you!

