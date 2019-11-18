Though the years have passed, it’s still hard to imagine you not here. I still feel that day as if it was yesterday. Holding your hand as you took your last breath, telling you it was ok to go. You would be amazed at the world around us now. Your children are happy, healthy and living life to the fullest to the point there are many new grandkids. Keep watching momma, it’s ever changing. Dragonflies are everywhere in our world. Love you and miss you everyday! Love, Your one and only daughter.

