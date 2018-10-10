I’m lost without you. The pressure is unbareable, but I would hold the world on my shoulders if I could have more time with you or at least have to opportunity to say our goodbyes. I lost more than my best friend, I lost my direction, my safe space, my escape. I want to here you call me baby doll and play with my hair. I want to fall asleep with my head on your lap and feel the weight of your hand over my shoulder.

Despite the overwhelming shock and loneliness, I hope more than anything that your are happy and free. You were the greatest person in life and you deserve freedom.