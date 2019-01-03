Dear Moreno,

I never thought I would write a letter to you again. It’s been years since I last wrote to you or seen you but your always in me. Your my first love, forbidden love, my darkest secret. I recall over and over why we never ended up together and I have come with the conclusion that I just let you go. I never felt and still feel I was good enough for you. Destiny always brought us together and its been a long time since it has. Which scars me.Your name is the passwords to everything I own especially my heart. I miss you…

