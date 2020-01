Every day I get more anxious to finally meet you, yet you’re still nowhere to be found. Dating in 2018 is extremely difficult and it’s not one of my favorite pastimes. I should have a family by now, yet I’m stuck here wondering when you will sweep me off of my feet. Most days I’m fine with waiting patiently for you,but today isn’t one of those days. Please hurry and find me. I would greatly appreciate it. Until then, take care.

Beth