Dear My Long Lost Memory

If I could wish on a star, what would I say?

I’d say I want all of our memories to go away.

Clear my mind because I’m falling apart. I was told, if it’s still on your mind then it’s still in your heart.

My mind keeps going back

And I’m falling off track,

On what I’m supposed to do

Because I still love you.

You’re stuck on my mind, its been way too long.

You’ve crushed my soul, you’re worst than a sad song.

I don’t even know where did we go wrong.

But I wish I had amnesia, so these memories can be gone…. – LR