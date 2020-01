it’s been one year since you left me and I’m not the same. I decided I would move on with my life because I couldn’t be sad anymore. I fear I have settled and you always told me not to. But I needed someone who wouldn’t mind loving the ugly. The sadness comes more often then I like.. I miss you. I miss our love.. our love story will always be like a walk to remember.. It lasted forever and ended so soon. Until we meet again. ~L

