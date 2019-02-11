I know, I’ll never be able to tell you these lines myself, but for me it’s important to write this letter. I was in love with you. You were my epic love. That kind of love you never forget. Which will be remembered in fifty years. But it will be a Memory. Not only beautiful. But I’ll smile and know that it was good. You have given me so much. You gave my life a purpose. You gave me a second chance. I’m so thankful for everything you’ve done, even though I can never tell you that personally. I loved you so much and if you need me I will be there for you.

Love T