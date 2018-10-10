Dear Nicholas,

Thank you. You’ve always made me believe in love, in passion, persistence. I think that your stories have a great component that makes them especial, and that’s the sacrifice that all of them has. One day a person asked me if i could met anyone to talk and share a coffe, who it would be?

Today i feel soo much passion in my blood because of your books, and also i have many questions to you, Why the most sentimental person doesn’t have a couple any more? what happens to that? the love that you believes and also that i believed, could expires one day at random?