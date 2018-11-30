Dear “Nick”,

From the first time we talked we both knew there was some special connection between us. You were my special friend and confidante for many years while we worked together. The miles between us did not make a difference…we both felt it. While we both had our own lives where we each lived, we knew that if we were ever closer in miles, it would be difficult to stay away. I wish that neither of us had been so guarded that first night we met in person and stayed together…For reasons we both know we have not spoken in over 3 years…I miss you my friend…I’ll always love you-“Lee”

